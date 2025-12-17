Notre Dame RB Jadarian Price Also Declaring For Draft

Notre Dame RB Jadarian Price announced that he is foregoing his remaining eligibility and declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft.

He joins fellow Notre Dame RB Jeremiyah Love in declaring for the draft. The two were one of the most dynamic rushing duos in college football this past season.

Price may have worked behind Love at Notre Dame, but he’s a quality prospect in his own right and it’s entirely possible he’s the next back off the board after Love.

Price, 22, missed his freshman year with a torn Achilles but rebounded to be a contributor for the following three seasons.

During his four-year college career, Price rushed 270 times for 1,607 yards (6.0 YPC) and 19 touchdowns, adding 12 catches for 122 yards and two touchdowns.