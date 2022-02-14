Odell Beckham Believed To Have Torn ACL

According to Ian Rapoport, Rams WR Odell Beckham is believed to have suffered a torn ACL in last night’s Super Bowl.

Beckham had to leave the game in the second quarter after going down with a non-contact injury. He was ruled out with a knee injury.

Given the standard recovery time of nine to 12 months, this is a huge blow for Beckham’s 2022 outlook given he’s also a pending free agent.

Beckham, 29, was taken with the No. 12 overall pick by the Giants back in 2014. He was set to make a base salary of $8,459,000 for the 2018 season when he agreed to a new five-year extension worth up to $95 million that includes $65 million in total guarantees.

The Giants traded Beckham to the Browns in 2019 for the No. 17 overall pick, their second third-round pick and S Jabrill Peppers. The Browns reworked his contract before waiving him after the trade deadline. He signed a one-year deal with the Rams.

Beckham will be an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

In 2021, Beckham appeared in 14 games for the Browns and Rams and caught 44 receptions for 537 yards receiving and five touchdowns.

We had him included in our Top 100 – 2022 Free Agents list.