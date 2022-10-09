Odell Beckham Eyeing Mid-November For Return, Expected To Spark Bidding War

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reports veteran WR Odell Beckham Jr. is targeting a return in mid-November from his torn ACL.

CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones confirms, saying interested teams aren’t anticipating Beckham being ready to pass a physical and join a club until Weeks 10 or 11.

Rap says Beckham has been cleared for all non-contact work, and adds he believes his knee is healthier now than when he signed with the Rams last year.

When Beckham is ready to return, both Rapoport and Jones anticipate there being a bidding war for his services, as the trade deadline will have long passed by and Beckham could be a potential impact player for a contending team.

Rapoport lists the Rams as well as the Bills, Buccaneers, Chiefs and Packers as teams that have been discussed as potential landing spots for Beckham. He notes Beckham’s salary could rule out some teams, however, and Jones adds, per a source, that one interested team doesn’t think Beckham will sign for anywhere close to the league minimum.

Jones also was told by a league source that it didn’t seem the Packers were truly in the mix for Beckham. The receiver has been visiting players with other teams, including the Giants, but Jones says personnel folks in New York were unaware Beckham was even in the building.

Beckham, 29, was taken with the No. 12 overall pick by the Giants back in 2014. He was set to make a base salary of $8,459,000 for the 2018 season when he agreed to a new five-year extension worth up to $95 million that includes $65 million in total guarantees.

The Giants traded Beckham to the Browns in 2019 for the No. 17 overall pick, their second third-round pick, and S Jabrill Peppers. The Browns reworked his contract before waiving him after the trade deadline. He signed a one-year deal with the Rams.

In 2021, Beckham appeared in 14 games for the Browns and Rams and caught 44 receptions for 537 yards receiving and five touchdowns.

