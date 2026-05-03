NFC Notes: Rueben Bain, Chris Brazzell, Buccaneers, Falcons Roster Predictions, Panthers

Buccaneers

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Buccaneers “scoured the earth” for pass-rushing help before landing Rueben Bain Jr. at No. 15, including exploring the possibility of signing Trey Hendrickson and acquiring Jonathan Greenard from the Vikings.

at No. 15, including exploring the possibility of signing and acquiring from the Vikings. According to Fowler, Tampa Bay was hoping Bain or S Caleb Downs would fall to them at 15, while Akheem Mesidor was another option as well.

would fall to them at 15, while was another option as well. Fowler writes to expect Bain to be used as an interior and edge rusher in Todd Bowles’ system.

Falcons

Josh Kendall of The Athletic takes a look at the Falcons’ potential depth chart following the 2026 NFL Draft:

Panthers

The Panthers took WR Chris Brazzell II in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft after notching an impressive 4.37 in the 40-yard dash at the combine. Brazzell thinks his time could’ve been even faster, given the laser system the combine uses is really sensitive.

“You know, at the Combine, the laser, it will get you off any movement,” Brazzell said, via Alex Zeitlow of the Charlotte Observer. “I moved slightly and before I even got to running, it’s like 0.4 seconds already (gone)… It would have been a faster 40. I was trying to go again, but I had a few phone calls with some guys, and they recommended me not to go again.”

Canales said Brazzel was one of his favorite prospects in the draft and didn’t expect him to fall to them in the third round.

“He’s one of my favorite players in the draft,” Canales said. “Just his film over the last two years, when you look at Tulane (where he played from 2022-23) and you look at Tennessee and combine all of it, you’re going to get a full picture of a route tree. Body control. Ability to do those things. We weren’t expecting Chris to be there. We were sitting there, waiting, and he just kept dropping right to us. And what a great opportunity for us to just again add to that room.”

Canales acknowledged that they’ve addressed the intermediate passing game with Xavier Legette, Tetairoa McMillan, and Jalen Coker, while Brazzell provides a vertical threat.

“We’ve seen how we’ve been able to use Xavier (Legette), TMac (Tetairoa McMillan), Jalen (Coker) with all the intermediate stuff,” Canales said. “And we’ve gone down the field a little bit. And taken some opportunities. But I think about the space created when they know this is a real burner. “And what that does to safeties, what that does to corners — it just creates space for the whole group.”