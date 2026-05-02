NFC Notes: Ruben Bain Jr., Bryce Young, Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers

The Buccaneers used the 15th pick on OLB Rueben Bain Jr., who some felt could have gone earlier in the draft. Tampa Bay OLB YaYa Diaby feels Bain is locked in and ready to go after his first impression.

“Just by the look in his eyes — he’s hungry,” Diaby said, via the Up & Adams show. “And he got that mad, mad, mad look like he’s ready to get after it. As you can see, from the walk that he had, he picked up the hat and just went right to the stage. So, you could tell how hungry he is, how ready he is. Honestly, the whole pass rush,, the whole edge class, he was the best in my eyes. I’m just so happy to have him part of this team.”

Panthers

Carolina used the fifth-year option on QB Bryce Young to keep him under contract through 2027. Panthers GM Dan Morgan said they’ve discussed a long-term deal and that it will get done “at the right time.”

“In terms of long-term contract, that’s something that we’re talking about here internally, and we’ll do it at the right time,” Morgan said, via Mad Dog Sports Radio. “Obviously, he came into a really rough situation in terms of coaching staff, maybe you could say the talent around him wasn’t great, as well.”

“So to come in as a rookie and come into a really tough situation where we had a coaching change, a lot of shuffling around the building, for coach Canales to come in here and provide stability, for him to be in the system now going on three years in a row, I think you see him just getting better and better every single year. Understanding the offense, he’s such a good processor, and just a guy that’s a pleasure to have around the building every day. As you see him mature, you see him become a better leader every single year. The operation’s getting faster every year.”

Saints

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports that a few teams believed that the Saints would’ve considered trading up from No. 8 overall if David Bailey fell out of the top three. However, another executive in the top-10 disagreed with the idea.

fell out of the top three. However, another executive in the top-10 disagreed with the idea. One NFC scout likes what New Orleans got in third-round TE Oscar Delp: “Athletic, can run, block, three-down tight end that was underutilized at UGA.”