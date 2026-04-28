NFC Notes: Rueben Bain, Cameron Jordan, Tyree Wilson, Buccaneers, Saints

Buccaneers

Buccaners DE Rueben Bain told reporters that his draft position is not something that will motivate him this upcoming season, noting that he will let his play speak for itself and that he is his own motivation.

“I feel like it won’t change anything,” Bain said, via Pro Football Talk. “My motivation is myself. I always want to be the best player on the field no matter what. No outside factor is going to kind of weigh into that. I’m going to play the game just as if I was playing anybody else – that’s with all my effort. When you see that, people are going to see the kind of player I am.”

Saints

A former seventh-overall pick by the Raiders, DE Tyree Wilson found himself traded to the Saints during the draft in a pick swap, and he is now hoping for a fresh start in New Orleans. He is looking forward to working with former second overall pick DE Chase Young.

“It’s a blessing to be a high first-round pick, but you’re always going to have the label,” Wilson said, via the team’s official website. “They look at you as the franchise guy. From the outside looking in, the fans want you ready immediately. But it always doesn’t work out that way. Everybody’s timetable in the NFL is different. But I’m glad I’m here, I’m glad for the fresh start and I’m ready to dominate on the field. I feel like my game has taken a big leap from the first few years, and it’s continually going up. Stats don’t make everything, but a lot of people look at stats. I’m here to play great defense and be a great teammate, and the rest of the stuff will follow.”

“I feel like we can see eye to eye,” Wilson said of Young. “He knows what it’s like being a top pick in the NFL. He knows the ups, he knows the downs and he came here, he’s been doing great. That’d be another role model by my side, somebody that can boost my game and learn things from. I feel like every player’s journey in the NFL is different. I can’t speak for ( Young); I haven’t really gotten to sit down and pick his brain or what happened in his situation and he doesn’t know what happened in mine. But what we do have in common is him being a high-round defensive end, a high pick and he came here and he’s made the best of his opportunity. That’s what I expect to do with mine.”

Saints

Saints DE Cameron Jordan said he would welcome another season in New Orleans and believes he still has a lot left in the tank a pass rusher.

“I don’t know,” Jordan said, via Around The NFL. “There’s nobody (the Saints acquired) who produced the way I did last year, so. My talent speaks for itself. And if things work out, phenomenal. I’ve always said I understand the business side to it, so I’ve never worried about it.“