Odell Beckham Has Reportedly Narrowed Choice Down To Chiefs, Packers Or Saints

According to Dianna Russini, former Browns WR Odell Beckham has narrowed his decision down to three teams; the Chiefs, Packers and Saints.

Russini adds Beckham could make a decision on where to sign as soon as today.

Beckham officially cleared waivers on Tuesday and is free to sign with any team. Green Bay is reportedly his No. 1 preferred destination. He has also spoken with the Patriots and had been connected with the Seahawks earlier this week, though both now seem like less likely landing spots.

Beckham, 29, was taken with the No. 12 overall pick by the Giants back in 2014. He was set to make a base salary of $8,459,000 for the 2018 season when he agreed to a new five-year extension worth up to $95 million that includes $65 million in total guarantees.

The Giants traded Beckham to the Browns in 2019 for the No. 17 overall pick, their second third-round pick and S Jabrill Peppers. The Browns reworked his contract before waiving him, making him scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

In 2021, Beckham has appeared in six games for the Browns and caught 17 of 34 targets for 232 yards receiving and no touchdowns. He’s also rushed twice for 14 yards.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2021 Free Agents list.