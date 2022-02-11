Odell Beckham On Playing For Rams: This Place Feels Like Home

Rams WR Odell Beckham Jr. was asked about his future beyond the Super Bowl and he made it clear that he would like to be back in Los Angeles long-term.

“This place, it feels good in my heart. It feels like a home,” Beckham said.

Nick Shook asked specifically if Beckham would sacrifice salary to re-sign with the Rams this offseason. “Yeah, of course!” Beckham responded.

Beckham, 29, was taken with the No. 12 overall pick by the Giants back in 2014. He was set to make a base salary of $8,459,000 for the 2018 season when he agreed to a new five-year extension worth up to $95 million that includes $65 million in total guarantees.

The Giants traded Beckham to the Browns in 2019 for the No. 17 overall pick, their second third-round pick and S Jabrill Peppers. The Browns reworked his contract before waiving him after the trade deadline. He signed a one-year deal with the Rams.

Beckham will be an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

In 2021, Beckham appeared in 14 games for the Browns and Rams and caught 44 receptions for 537 yards receiving and five touchdowns.

