Odell Beckham: Rams Gave Me ‘Lowest Of Low Offers’ This Offseason

Veteran WR Odell Beckham Jr. said in a series of tweets that while he would love to re-sign with the Rams, they lowballed him this offseason.

But YES LA treated me normal and special all in the same breath , we see how that played out! For both sides. I went out to win a 🏆 there knowin the risk of playin without an ACL… and then I got the lowest of low offers after that goin into the next season. Impossible 😂😂 — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) October 12, 2022

Responding to some fans on Twitter, Beckham said he loved his time in Los Angeles, which included a Super Bowl win, but their offer this offseason after he tore his ACL in that game didn’t seem fair.

“LA treated me normal and special all in the same breath, we see how that played out! For both sides,” he tweeted. “I went out to win a [championship] there knowin the risk of playin without an ACL… and then I got the lowest of low offers after that goin into the next season. Impossible.”

In another tweet, Beckham said:

“LA knows where I wanted to be… but they didn’t offer me…. ANYthing! So idk what people want me to do, I def kno my worth and what the offer was isn’t reflective of that. So it’s tough to say that I can come on back even tho I thought I finally found that home!

LA knows where I wanted to be… but they didn’t offer me…. ANYthing! So idk what people want me to do, I def kno my worth and what the offer was isn’t reflective of that. So it’s tough to say that I can come on back even tho I thought I finally found that home ! — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) October 12, 2022

Beckham is expected to be cleared in mid-November from his torn ACL, and at that point a bidding war is shaping up for his services. Beckham will have options to sign with multiple contending teams with great quarterbacks and a need at wide receiver, and he’s already being recruited by other players.

The Rams are still seen as strong contenders to bring Beckham back but they’ll have competition — and it’s clear from Beckham’s perspective they’ll apparently need to up their offer.

Beckham, 29, was taken with the No. 12 overall pick by the Giants back in 2014. He was set to make a base salary of $8,459,000 for the 2018 season when he agreed to a new five-year extension worth up to $95 million that includes $65 million in total guarantees.

The Giants traded Beckham to the Browns in 2019 for the No. 17 overall pick, their second third-round pick, and S Jabrill Peppers. The Browns reworked his contract before waiving him after the trade deadline. He signed a one-year deal with the Rams.

In 2021, Beckham appeared in 14 games for the Browns and Rams and caught 44 receptions for 537 yards receiving and five touchdowns.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2022 Free Agents list.