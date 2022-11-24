Odell Beckham To Visit Cowboys Monday, Giants Visit TBD

FOX Sports Jay Glazer reports that free agent WR Odell Beckham Jr. will take an official visit with the Dallas Cowboys this coming Monday.

Glazer adds the Giants will work out the details for a visit with Beckham following today’s game against Dallas.

These visits will include meeting with coaches and executives as well as a medical evaluation for Beckham’s surgically repaired ACL. Dallas is scheduled first for early next week.

Beckham could take more visits but these are the only ones imminent and indicate New York and Dallas are the two frontrunners to sign the veteran wideout.

Beckham is looking for a multi-year deal, which could help teams structure the contract in a way to fit their cap better.

Beckham, 29, was taken with the No. 12 overall pick by the Giants back in 2014. He was set to make a base salary of $8,459,000 for the 2018 season when he agreed to a new five-year extension worth up to $95 million that includes $65 million in total guarantees.

The Giants traded Beckham to the Browns in 2019 for the No. 17 overall pick, their second third-round pick, and S Jabrill Peppers. The Browns reworked his contract before waiving him after the trade deadline. He signed a one-year deal with the Rams.

In 2021, Beckham appeared in 14 games for the Browns and Rams and caught 44 receptions for 537 yards receiving and five touchdowns.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2022 Free Agents list.