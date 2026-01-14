Ohio State LB Sonny Styles Declared For NFL Draft

Ohio State LB Sonny Styles has announced his intention to declare for the 2026 NFL draft, according to Adam Schefter.

He’s currently projected to be a first-round pick and is the seventh-overall pick on Mel Kiper’s big board.

Styles, 21, was a former five-star prospect in the 2022 class. He committed to Ohio State and was named second-team All-Big 10 in 2024 and first-team All-American in 2025.

Throughout his four-year career at Ohio State, Styles appeared in 53 games for Ohio State and recorded 131 total tackles, 22.5 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, nine passes defended and an interception.