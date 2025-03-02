Ohio State LT Josh Simmons Could Still Go In Round One Despite Injury

Ian Rapoport reports that Ohio State LT Josh Simmons is likely still going to be a first-round draft pick despite tearing his patellar tendon in October against Oregon in the sixth game of the season.

Rapoport went on to say that Simmons had very positive medical evaluations and was ahead of schedule in his rehab, with the belief that he could be ready for the 2025 season.

He also had very strong interviews with several teams to go along with the positive medical evaluations, per Rapoport.

The injury of a torn patellar tendon has a similar recovery timeline to a torn ACL but is considered a more challenging rehab.

Simmons is represented by agent Drew Rosenhaus, who claims the goal is for his client to be ready for training camp.

“Josh will be fully cleared for practice by the start of NFL training camp and he will be a high first-round pick,” said Rosenhaus.

Simmons, 21, started his career at San Diego State and started all 13 games at right tackle in 2022 before transferring to Ohio State in 2023.

During his four-year college career, Simmons appeared in 32 games with 32 starts at tackle.

We will have more on Simmons as it becomes available.