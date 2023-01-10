Ohio State OT Paris Johnson Declares For Draft

Ohio State OT Paris Johnson announced on Tuesday he is foregoing his remaining eligibility and declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Thank you Buckeye Nation.. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/81aIjLhGxq — Paris Johnson Jr. (@ParisJohnsonJr) January 10, 2023

Johnson is widely seen as a contender to be the first offensive tackle off the board and should be a first-round pick in April.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has Johnson rated as his No. 11 overall prospect and his No. 2 tackle.

Johnson, 21, moved from right guard to left tackle in 2022 and was a consensus All-American in his final season at Ohio State.

He started all 13 games for Ohio State at left tackle in his final season.