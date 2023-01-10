Ohio State OT Paris Johnson Declares For Draft

By
Logan Ulrich
-

Ohio State OT Paris Johnson announced on Tuesday he is foregoing his remaining eligibility and declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft. 

Johnson is widely seen as a contender to be the first offensive tackle off the board and should be a first-round pick in April. 

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has Johnson rated as his No. 11 overall prospect and his No. 2 tackle. 

Johnson, 21, moved from right guard to left tackle in 2022 and was a consensus All-American in his final season at Ohio State. 

He started all 13 games for Ohio State at left tackle in his final season. 

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply