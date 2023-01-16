Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud Declares For 2023 NFL Draft

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud announced on Monday he is foregoing his remaining eligibility and declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Today was the final day to declare, so there was some speculation Stroud was seriously weighing a return to Ohio State for his senior season.

It’s also worth noting he has 72 hours to withdraw his name, per NFL rules. Though this announcement seems like the definitive word on the situation.

Stroud is widely viewed as one of the top quarterback prospects in the class this year and could be a top-ten selection in April’s draft.

NFL Media’s Daniel Jeremiah compared Stroud to Patriots QB Mac Jones in his summer scouting report. The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has Stroud rated as his No. 10 overall prospect and No. 2 quarterback.

Stroud, 21, was named first-team All-Big 10 after both of his seasons as a starter at Ohio State and was a second-team All-American in 2022.

During his three-year college career, Stroud completed 69.3 percent of his pass attempts for 8,123 yards, 85 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 25 career starts.