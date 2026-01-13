Ohio State TE Max Klare Declares For Draft

According to Pete Thamel, Ohio State TE Max Klare has decided to forego his remaining eligibility and declare for the 2026 NFL Draft.

He’ll be vying to be one of the first off the board at his position.

Klare, 22, was a three-star recruit who committed to Purdue. After three seasons, he elected to transfer to Ohio State ahead of the 2025 season. He was named third-team All-Big 10 in 2024 and first-team in 2025.

During his four-year college career, Klare recorded 116 receptions for 1,329 yards and six touchdowns in 33 career games.