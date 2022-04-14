Ohio State WR Chris Olave Visiting Eagles

According to Adam Schefter, the Eagles are hosting Ohio State WR Chris Olave for a top 30 visit.

Olave is one of the top receiving prospects in this class and should be a first-round pick at the end of April.

Teams can only host 30 prospects for visits at their facility, with some caveats for local prospects, so this is a notable level of interest.

Olave, 21, was first-team All-Big Ten in 2020 and 2021 and a second-team AP All-American in 2021 as a senior. He holds the record for most career touchdown receptions in Ohio State history.

NFL Media’s Daniel Jeremiah says Olave reminds him of a mix of Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy and WR Will Fuller.

For his career, Olave appeared in 38 games for the Buckeyes and recorded 175 receptions for 2,702 yards (15.4 YPC) and 35 touchdowns.

