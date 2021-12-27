Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson Declares For 2022 Draft

On Monday, Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson announced via his Twitter account that he’s declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft.
It’s been a special 3 years… To Buckeye Nation with love. ✌🏾 #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/FRKHTwNEwj
— Garrett Wilson (@GarrettWilson_V) December 27, 2021
Wilson is considered to be one of the best receiver prospect in next year’s draft and could end up being a first-round pick when all is said and done.
Dane Brugler has Wilson rated as his No. 17 overall prospect and compares him to a “smaller, quicker version of Dez Bryant.”
During his three-year college career at OSU, Wilson caught 143 passes for 2,213 yards receiving to go along with 143 yards rushing and 24 total touchdowns over the course of 32 games.
