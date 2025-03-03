Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart Getting First-Round Buzz?

Miami QB Cam Ward and Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders are the consensus top-two signal callers in the draft and some believe the only two worth using a first-round pick on.

Following the week at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine, Jeff Howe of The Athletic reports teams believe Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart “solidified himself as a first-rounder” due to his performance.

Howe adds two teams “strongly believed” Dart would be taken in the opening part of the first round.

Dart, 21, was a four-star recruit ranked as the No. 2 player in Utah and the No. 13 overall QB in the 2021 recruiting class. He committed to USC in December 2020 and spent one year there before entering the transfer portal.

Dart was a four-star transfer and was ranked as the No. 3 quarterback in the portal in the 2022 offseason. He committed to Ole Miss and spent the next three seasons as a Rebel.

In his collegiate career, Dart appeared in 45 games over four seasons and completed 65.2 percent of his passes for 11,970 yards, 81 touchdowns and 27 interceptions. He also rushed 393 times for 1,541 yards and 14 touchdowns.