One Team Asked Raiders About WR Jakobi Meyers But Wanted LV To Eat Salary

In an interview on The Pat McAfee Show, ESPN’s Adam Schefter says one team has reached out to the Raiders about a trade for WR Jakobi Meyers.

However, that team wanted Las Vegas to pick up some of Meyers’ nearly $11 million salary, which was a non-starter for the Raiders who aren’t particularly eager to deal Meyers in the first place.

The veteran receiver went public with his trade request yesterday following unproductive talks about a contract extension.

Meyers is set to earn $10.76 million in the final year of his deal this season.

Meyers, 28, went undrafted in 2019 out of North Carolina State but eventually signed with the Patriots and made the 53-man roster as a rookie, plus each of the two years since.

The Patriots tendered Meyers as a restricted free agent in 2022 at the second-round level for $4 million. He signed a three-year, $33 million contract with the Raiders in 2023.

In 2024, Meyers appeared in 15 games for the Raiders and recorded 87 catches for 1,027 yards (11.8 YPC) and four touchdowns.

We’ll have more on the Raiders and Meyers as the news is available.