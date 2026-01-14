Oregon QB Dante Moore Announces He’s Staying In School

In a televised announcement on ESPN, Oregon QB Dante Moore announced he is returning to school for the 2026 college season, per Adam Schefter.

This is a huge domino for the upcoming draft, as after a breakout season Moore was viewed as the only other surefire first-round quarterback prospect.

This will leave several teams that were hoping Moore would declare scrambling for an alternative.

There was a sense during the regular season that Moore wanted to stay, but he improved his stock enough to where it was a legitimate discussion between taking the money as a top-ten pick or returning for a little less money but more development.

Moore, 20, was a top-ranked recruit who initially committed to UCLA. After an up-and-down freshman year, he transferred to Oregon, earning the starting job in his second year with the program.

In 2025, Moore started 15 games for the Ducks and completed 71.8 percent of his pass attempts for 3,565 yards, 30 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He added 73 carries for 156 yards and two more touchdowns.