Oregon S Dillon Thieneman Declaring For 2026 NFL Draft

According to Pete Thamel, Oregon S Dillon Thieneman is foregoing his remaining eligibility and declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft.
Today is the deadline for underclassmen to declare for the draft. A few other Oregon players have already made their decisions.
Thieneman is viewed as one of the top safety prospects in this class and could end up being a first-round pick come April.
Thieneman, started his career at Purdue and immediately worked his way into the starting lineup. After two seasons, he transferred to Oregon.
He earned second-team All-Big 10, third-team All-American and Big 10 Freshman of the Year in 2023, and was named first-team All-Big 10 and first-team All-American in 2025.
During his three-year college career, Thieneman recorded 306 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, two sacks, two forced fumbles, eight interceptions and 14 pass deflections in 39 career games.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!