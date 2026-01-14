Oregon S Dillon Thieneman Declaring For 2026 NFL Draft

According to Pete Thamel, Oregon S Dillon Thieneman is foregoing his remaining eligibility and declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft.

Today is the deadline for underclassmen to declare for the draft. A few other Oregon players have already made their decisions.

Thieneman is viewed as one of the top safety prospects in this class and could end up being a first-round pick come April.

Thieneman, started his career at Purdue and immediately worked his way into the starting lineup. After two seasons, he transferred to Oregon.

He earned second-team All-Big 10, third-team All-American and Big 10 Freshman of the Year in 2023, and was named first-team All-Big 10 and first-team All-American in 2025.

During his three-year college career, Thieneman recorded 306 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, two sacks, two forced fumbles, eight interceptions and 14 pass deflections in 39 career games.