Packers Activate Four From COVID-19 List, Among Other Moves

The Green Bay Packers announced a series of roster moves on Tuesday for Week 18’s game against the Lions.

The full list includes:

Savage, 24, is a former first-round pick of the Packers back in 2019. He’s currently in the third year of his four-year, $12,517,692 rookie contract that included $7,123,776 signing bonus.

The Packers will have a fifth-year option to pick up on Savage this offseason.

In 2021, Savage has appeared in 16 games for the Packers and recorded 58 tackles, two interceptions and nine pass deflections.