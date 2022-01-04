Packers Activate Four From COVID-19 List, Among Other Moves

The Green Bay Packers announced a series of roster moves on Tuesday for Week 18’s game against the Lions.
The full list includes:
- Packers activated DL Kingsley Keke, T Dennis Kelly, WR Amari Rodgers and S Darnell Savage from the COVID-19 list.
- Packers placed G/T Billy Turner on the COVID-19 list.
- Packers released CB Jayson Stanley and G/T Jon Dietzen from their practice squad.
Savage, 24, is a former first-round pick of the Packers back in 2019. He’s currently in the third year of his four-year, $12,517,692 rookie contract that included $7,123,776 signing bonus.
The Packers will have a fifth-year option to pick up on Savage this offseason.
In 2021, Savage has appeared in 16 games for the Packers and recorded 58 tackles, two interceptions and nine pass deflections.
