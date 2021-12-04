Packers Activate OLB Jonathan Garvin From COVID-19 List

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Green Bay Packers officially activated OLB Jonathan Garvin from the COVID-19 list on Saturday.

Jonathan Garvin

The Packers are bye this week so Garin should have a chance to be ready for their Week 14 game.

Garvin, 22, is a former seventh-round pick by the Packers in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Miami. He’s in the second year of a four-year, $3.4 million rookie contract and set to earn a base salary of $895,000 this season. 

In 2021, Garvin has appeared in 11 games and recorded 12 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and one tackle for loss.

 

