Packers Activate Three From Injured Lists Including DL Dean Lowry

The Green Bay Packers officially activated OT Caleb Jones, DE Dean Lowry and RB Patrick Taylor from injured lists on Wednesday.

Lowry, 27, is a former fourth-round pick of the Packers back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.723 million contract and set to make a base salary of $720,000 for the 2019 season when he signed a three-year, $20.325 million extension.

In 2021, Lowry appeared in all 17 games for the Packers and recorded 42 tackles, five sacks, a fumble recovery and four pass deflections.