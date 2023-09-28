Packers Announce Four Roster Moves For Thursday Night Football

The Green Bay Packers announced four roster moves on Thursday for their Week 4 game against the Lions.

The full list includes:

Packers signed LB Kristian Welch to their active roster.

to their active roster. Packers elevated CBs Corey Ballentine and Kiondre Thomas to their active roster.

and to their active roster. Packers placed LT David Bakhtiari on injured reserve.

Ballentine, 27, is a former sixth-round pick of the Giants back in 2019. The Giants waived Ballentine in 2020 and he was later claimed by the Jets. New York later waived and he was later claimed off waivers by the Lions but was cut loose and re-signed to Detroit’s practice squad.

From there, Ballentine played for the Falcons and Cardinals before joining the Packers last year.

In 2023, Ballentine has appeared in one game for the Packers.