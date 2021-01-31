Packers Begin Interviewing Candidates For Defensive Coordinator Job Including Joe Barry

Rob Demovsky of ESPN reports that the Packers have either interviewed or will interview Chargers passing game coordinator Joe Barry, Washington DBs coach Chris Harris and Rams safeties coach Ejiro Evero for their defensive coordinator vacancy.

Demovsky adds that these aren’t the only candidates for the job, but represent the starting point for the Packers’ search led by HC Matt LaFleur.

It’s worth noting that Barry and Evero worked for the Rams while LaFleur was in Los Angeles.

Barry, 50, began his NFL coaching career with the 49ers back in 2000 as their quality control coordinator. Later caught on with the Buccaneers and served as their linebackers coach before he was hired to be the Lions’ defensive coordinator in 2007.

Barry returned to Tampa Bay for one season before he was hired by the Chargers as their linebackers coach. After four years in San Diego, Barry landed Washington’s defensive coordinator job but was unfortunately fired back in 2017.

The Rams later signed Barry as their assistant HC/LBs coach before joining the Chargers are their defensive passing game coordinator a few weeks ago.

Harris, 38, is a former sixth-round pick of the Bears back in 2005. He played eight seasons in the NFL before taking his first coaching job with the Bears as a defensive quality control coach.

From there, Harris worked for the Chargers before departing to become Washington’s defensive backs coach last year.