According to Ian Rapoport, the Packers believe OLB Kingsley Enagbare tore his ACL in Sunday’s win against the Cowboys.

It’s an unfortunate blow, as Enagbare has carved out a nice role as a rotational edge player.

The standard recovery timeline from a torn ACL is nine to 12 months, so this puts at least a portion of the 2024 season in doubt for Enagbare.

Enagbare, 24, was drafted by the Packers in the fifth round out of South Carolina in the 2022 NFL Draft. He just finished the second year of a four-year, $3.9 million rookie contract that included a $242,552 signing bonus.

In 2023, Enagbare appeared in all 17 games for the Packers and recorded 37 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, two sacks, one forced fumble, one recovery and one pass deflection.