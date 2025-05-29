Packers Believe WR Christian Watson Is Ahead Of Schedule In Rehab From ACL Surgery

Packers WR Christian Watson had his 2024 season cut short after undergoing ACL surgery in January.

In his media session following OTAs, Green Bay HC Matt LaFleur gave a positive update on Watson’s rehab and believes he’s ahead of the original timeline.

“Christian is doing outstanding. I would say he’s ahead of schedule,” LaFleur said, via Zach Kruse of the Packers Wire.

Watson is still likely to miss some regular-season games with a normal timeline between eight and 12 months, but he could be a contributor sooner rather than later in 2025 should his recovery continue to go well.

Watson, 25, is a former second-round pick by the Packers in the 2022 NFL Draft out of North Dakota State.

He’s entering the final year of a four-year, $9,241,031 rookie contract, which includes a $3,900,750 signing bonus.

In 2024, Watson appeared in 14 games for the Packers and recorded 29 receptions for 620 yards (21.4 YPC) and two touchdowns.