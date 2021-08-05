Packers Claim DE Chauncey Rivers, Waive LS Joe Fortunato

The Green Bay Packers officially claimed DE Chauncey Rivers off waivers from the Ravens on Thursday and waived LS Joe Fortunato.

Rivers, 24, signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Mississippi State in 2020. He was waived coming out of camp but re-signed to the practice squad and spent the season there.

Baltimore signed Rivers to a futures deal for the 2021 season. Unfortunately, he was waived by the Ravens on Wednesday.

Rivers appeared in one game for the Ravens in 2020.