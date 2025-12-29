Packers Claim DL Jonathan Ford Off Waivers From Bears

The Green Bay Packers officially claimed DT Jonathan Ford off of waivers from the Bears on Monday, according to Field Yates.

The Packers interior defensive line could really use some depth and Ford previously played for Green Bay.

Ford, 26, wound up signing a four-year rookie contract worth $3.8 million with the Packers after being selected in the seventh round of the 2022 draft.

Unfortunately, he was part of the initial 53-man roster cuts and was waived by the team. Green Bay later brought him back to their practice squad. He was recently activated from injured reserve earlier this week but was waived shortly after.

The Bears claimed Ford off waivers last year and he’s been on and off of their roster ever since.

In 2025, Ford has appeared in eight games for the Bears and recorded four tackles and no sacks.