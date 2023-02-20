Packers Cleared $11.8M Of Cap Room By Reworking Aaron Jones’ Deal

According to Tom Pelissero, the Packers cleared $11.8 million of salary cap space when they restructured RB Aaron Jones’ contract last Friday.

Adam Schefter mentioned that Jones’ new contract will pay him $11 million for the 2023 season and includes an $8.52 million signing bonus.

Jones will still have another two years remaining on his contract. He was set to make $16 million non-guaranteed in 2022 so this is a pay cut from his prior deal.

Ian Rapoport added that Jones is under contract at $12 million for the next two seasons.

He carried a $20.013 million salary cap this year, which was the highest for a running back, so a restructured deal was expected this offseason, given that the Packers were once again over the cap.

Jones, 28, is a former fifth-round pick of the Packers out of UTEP back in 2017. The Packers re-signed Jones in 2021 after he played out his rookie deal to a four-year, $48 million deal with $13 million guaranteed.

In 2022, Jones appeared in all 17 games for the Packers and rushed for 1,121 yards on 213 carries (5.3 YPC) to go along with 59 receptions for 395 yards receiving and seven total touchdowns.