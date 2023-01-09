Packers Considering Bringing Back Nathaniel Hackett, Expect Joe Barry To Return

Packers HC Matt LaFleur told reporters on Monday that he has entertained bringing back Nathaniel Hackett, who served as the team’s offensive coordinator last year before being hired as the Broncos’ head coach, per Tom Silverstein.

Hackett was fired midseason after a very disappointing season in Denver.

LaFleur added that it “has crossed his mind” about handing over play-calling to someone else.

As for defensive coordinator Joe Barry, who has come under a lot of criticism for the play of the team’s defense, LaFleur said he wants Barry to remain as defensive coordinator next season.

“That’s what I anticipate, yes,” LaFleur said of Barry being back with the team, per Matt Schneidman. “I don’t really anticipate a whole lot, if any, staff changes at all.”

“Although it wasn’t always pretty, I think we did start to improve as the year went on. I thought we saw more of an identity,” LaFleur said of the team’s defense, per Ryan Wood.

Should Hackett return to Green Bay, it’s likely he would serve in a different capacity other than offensive coordinator now that Adam Stenavich has that title.

Hackett, 42, began his NFL coaching career with the Buccaneers back in 2006 as an offensive quality control coach. After two years in Tampa Bay, the Bills hired him for the same position.

Hackett later became the QB/TEs coach at Syracuse and worked his way up to offensive coordinator a year later. After Doug Marrone was hired as the Bills’ head coach, Hackett returned to Buffalo as the team’s offensive coordinator.

Hackett followed Marrone to the Jaguars and served as their offensive coordinator for three seasons before being fired. He joined the Packers in 2019 and eventually was promoted to offensive coordinator before taking the Broncos head coaching job in 2022.

Hackett finished with a 4-11 record in his first and only season with the Broncos.