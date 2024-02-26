Packers Create $4.78M Of Cap Space By Restructuring Rashan Gary’s Deal

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Packers recently restructured the contract of OLB Rashan Gary and created $4.781 million of cap space.

The Packers do have a little cap room this offseason, but they will need more room to get through an offseason and possibly make some additions to their roster.

Gary, 26, is a former first-round pick of the Packers back in 2019 out of Michigan. He played out the final year of his four-year, $15,877,312 rookie contract that includes a $9,567,136 signing bonus.

The Packers picked up Gary’s fifth-year option worth around $10,892,000 fully guaranteed for the 2023 season. Green Bay later agreed to a four-year, $96 million contract extension that included a $34.636 million signing bonus with Gary last October.

In 2023, Gary appeared in all 17 games for the Packers and recorded 44 tackles, nine sacks, two fumble recoveries, two forced fumbles and two pass defenses.