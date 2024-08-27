Packers Cut QB Sean Clifford

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Packers have waived QB Sean Clifford on Tuesday as they trim the roster down to 53 players.

It was clear that Clifford was likely on the outs on Green Bay after they traded for Malik Willis on Monday.

Clifford, 26, was a four-year starter for Penn State, earning honorable mention All-Big 10 in three seasons. The Packers selected him with the No. 149 overall pick in the fifth round.

In 2023, Sean Clifford appeared in two games but did not complete a pass.

During his five-year college career, Clifford appeared in 51 games and made 46 starts for Penn State. He completed 61.4 percent of his pass attempts for 10,661 yards, 86 touchdowns and 31 interceptions, adding 388 carries for 1,073 yards and 15 more touchdowns.