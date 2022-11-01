Packers Cut Two Players

The Green Bay Packers announced they have released RB Patrick Taylor from the active roster and OLB Kobe Jones from the practice squad.

Tom Silverstein said the corresponding moves will be activating RB Kylin Hill and re-signing Taylor the practice squad.

Taylor, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Memphis back in 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Packers but was placed on non-football injury with a foot injury coming out of training camp.

Taylor has been on and off of the Packers’ practice squad ever since.

In 2021, Taylor appeared in nine games for the Packers and rushed for 89 yards on 23 carries (3.9 YPC) to go along with two receptions for three yards and a touchdown.

During his college career at Memphis, Taylor rushed for 2,884 yards on 536 carries (5.4 YPC) to go along with 55 receptions for 434 yards receiving and 39 total touchdowns over the course of four seasons.