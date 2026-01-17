Packers DC Jeff Hafley Frontrunner For Dolphins HC Job

Tom Pelissero reports that Packers DC Jeff Hafley is viewed as the current frontrunner for the Dolphins head coaching vacancy.

Pelissero adds that while no final decision has been made and more interviews are scheduled, Hafley appears to be the leading candidate.

Mike Garafolo mentions that Green Bay has begun to do its homework on defensive coordinators, as they expect Hafley to be hired as a head coach.

Hafley interviewed with the Dolphins for a second time and is obviously viewed as a finalist at this point, which comes as no surprise considering his ties to new Dolphins GM John-Eric Sullivan.

Here’s the list of candidates for the Dolphins’ job:

Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Browns HC Kevin Stefanski (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Packers DC Jeff Hafley (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) 49ers DC Robert Saleh (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Rams DC Chris Shula (Requested)

(Requested) Chargers DC Jesse Minter (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Lions DC Kelvin Sheppard (Requested)

(Requested) Raiders DC Patrick Graham (Requested)

(Requested) Jaguars DC Anthony Campanile (Requested)

Hafley also had interest from the Raiders, Steelers, and Falcons for their head-coaching jobs.

Hafley, 46, began his coaching career at WPI back in 2011. From there, he worked for Albany, Pittsburgh, and Rutgers before taking his first NFL coaching job with the Buccaneers as their assistant defensive backs coach

Hafley had stints with the Browns and 49ers before becoming the co-defensive coordinator at Ohio State in 2019. Boston College hired him as their head coach the following year, and he held the position until Green Bay hired him as their defensive coordinator before the 2024 season. He finished with a 22-26 record at BC.

In 2025, the Packers defense ranked No. 12 in fewest yards allowed, No. 11 in fewest points allowed, No. 18 in fewest rushing yards allowed, and No. 11 in fewest passing yards allowed.

We will have more on Hafley and the Dolphins as it becomes available.