Packers DC Jeff Hafley ‘Heavy Favorite’ For Giants HC Vacancy?

Per SI.com’s Conor Orr, Packers DC Jeff Hafley is thought to be one of the top candidates for the Giants HC vacancy and is considered a “heavy favorite” for the job.

Hafley interviewed for the Jets HC vacancy last offseason before they ultimately hired Aaron Glenn.

Orr also expects Colts DC Lou Anarumo to be a strong candidate for the Giants’ job after previously interviewing there.

Hafley, 46, began his coaching career at WPI back in 2011. From there, he worked for Albany, Pittsburgh and Rutgers before taking his first NFL coaching job with the Buccaneers as their assistant defensive backs coach

Hafley had stints with the Browns and 49ers before becoming the co-defensive coordinator at Ohio State in 2019. Boston College hired him as their head coach the following year and he held the position until Green Bay hired him as their defensive coordinator before the 2024 season.

In 2025, the Packers’ defense ranked No. 5 in fewest yards allowed, No. 6 in fewest points allowed, No. 9 in fewest rushing yards allowed and No. 7 in fewest passing yards allowed.