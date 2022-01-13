Packers Designate OLB Whitney Mercilus To Return From IR

According to Ryan Wood, the Packers designated OLB Whitney Mercilus to return from their injured reserve on Thursday.

This opens a 21-day window for Mercilus to practice before being activated.

Mercilus was expected to miss the entire season due to a torn biceps injury in November, so this is obviously encouraging news ahead of the playoffs.

Mercilus, 31, is a former first-round pick of the Texans back in 2012. He was in the final year of his five-year, $27.431 million contract that included $10.8 million guaranteed in 2019 when he signed a four-year, $54 million extension with the Texans.

Mercilus was set to earn a base salary of $4,500,000 this season. The Texans opted to restructure Mercilus’ contract this past offseason, which created $4 million in salary cap room in 2021 and added voidable years in 2022 and 2023.

The Packers added Mercilus on a one-year deal this season following his release from Houston.

In 2021, Mercilus has appeared in six games for the Texans and four for the Packers. He recorded 17 tackles and four sacks.