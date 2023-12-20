Packers Designate RB Emanuel Wilson & OT Luke Tenuta To Return

The Green Bay Packers officially designated RB Emanuel Wilson and OT Luke Tenuta to return from injured reserve, per the NFL Transactions list.

This opens both players’ 21-day windows to practice before being activated.

Wilson, 24, originally signed on with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of Fort Valley State back in May but was cut after a few days. He quickly signed on with the Packers and wound up cracking their active roster coming out of the preseason.

In 2023, Wilson has appeared in seven games and recorded 14 rushing attempts for 85 yards (6.1 YPC), to go along with four receptions for 23 yards and no touchdowns.