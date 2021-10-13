Packers Designate TE Dominique Dafney To Return From IR

Per Matt Schneidman, the Packers have designated TE Dominique Dafney to return from injured reserve.

This opens up a 21-day window for Dafney to practice with the team before the team has to add him to the active roster.

Dafney, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Indiana State back in April of last year. He later signed a rookie contract with the Packers and was added to their practice squad before eventually being called up towards the end of the season.

Dafney managed to make the 53-man roster this summer.

In 2021, Dafney has appeared in two games for the Packers, but has yet to record a statistic.