Packers Designate Three To Return From Injured Reserve

The Green Bay Packers officially designated LB James Burgess, DB Kabion Ento and DB Parry Nickerson to return from injured reserve.

This opens a three-week window of time for the Packers to activate them from injured reserve and add them to their 53-man roster.

Nickerson, 26, is a former sixth-round pick by the Jets in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Tulane. He is entering the second year of his four-year, $2,637,480 rookie contract when the Jets traded him to the Seahawks for a conditional 2020 seventh-round draft pick coming out of the preseason.

Seattle waived Nickerson and he later signed on to the Jaguars’ practice squad before being promoted to the active roster in December. The Packers signed him to their taxi squad before promoting him to the active roster a few weeks ago.

In 2019, Nickerson appeared in four games for the Jaguars and recorded five total tackles, and no interceptions.