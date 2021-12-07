Packers Elevate QB Kurt Benkert, Sign QB Danny Etling To PS

The Green Bay Packers announced they elevated QB Kurt Benkert as a COVID-19 replacement and sign QB Danny Etling to their practice squad.

#Packers elevate QB Kurt Benkert to the active roster as a COVID-19 replacement & sign QB Danny Etling to the practice squad 📰 https://t.co/AFxidZJ0Z1 — Green Bay Packers (@packers) December 7, 2021

The moves come after the team put QB Jordan Love on the reserve/COVID list.

The Packers practice squad now includes:

QB Danny Etling WR Chris Blair DB Kabion Ento DB Innis Gaines K J.J. Molson G Cole Van Lanen LB Ray Wilborn TE Brandon Kaufusi WR Juwann Winfree DB Shawn Davis DE R.J. McIntosh DE Abdullah Anderson RB Ryquell Armstead LB Ladarius Hamilton G Jon Dietzen DE Nate Orchard

Benkert, 26, signed with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent out of Virginia in 2018. He was waived by the team coming out of the preseason that year but later re-signed to Atlanta’s practice squad.

Benkert re-signed with the Falcons on a futures deal for the 2019 season. He spent the 2020 season on their practice squad and was signed to a futures deal initially for 2021 before being waived in February.

Benkert had signed with the Packers in May of this year, but was cut earlier after training camp. He re-signed on to their practice squad before the season began.

Benkert has yet to appear in a regular-season NFL game.