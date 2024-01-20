Packers Elevating OLB Keshawn Banks

The Packers announced they are elevating OLB Keshawn Banks for their second-round playoff matchup.

Banks, 25, went undrafted out of San Diego State in 2023 before catching on with the Packers. He failed to make the team’s opening day roster before re-signing with the practice squad.

Banks is yet to appear in an NFL game or record any statistics.

During his time at San Diego State, Banks appeared in 59 games with 47 starts. He recorded 139 tackles, 42 tackles for a loss, 13 sacks, four passes defended, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.