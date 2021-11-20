Packers Elevating WR Juwann Winfree & OLB La’Darius Hamilton

The Green Bay Packers announced that they are elevating WR Juwann Winfree and OLB La’Darius Hamilton to the active roster for Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Winfree, 25, is a former sixth-round draft pick by the Broncos out of Colorado back in 2019. He signed a four-year, $2.7 million contract with Denver, but was placed on injured reserve.

The Broncos opted to waive Winfree coming out of training camp and he has caught on with the Packers’ practice squad during the past two seasons, unable to make the 53-man roster. He’s bounced on and off Green Bay’s active roster this season.

In 2021, Winfree has appeared in two games for the Packers, catching four passes for 30 yards.