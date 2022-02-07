Packers Expected To Hire Rich Bisaccia As ST Coordinator

Ian Rapoport reports that the Packers are expected to hire former Raiders interim HC Rich Bisaccia as their special teams coordinator.

Bisaccia, 61, began his coaching career at Wayne State back in 1983 as their DBs coach/special teams coach.

From there, Bisaccia worked for a few universities including South Carolina, Clemson, and Ole Miss before he was hired by the Buccaneers as their special teams coordinator under Jon Gruden.

Bisaccia had stints with the Chargers and Cowboys before the Raiders brought him in as assistant head coach/special teams coordinator in 2018.

In 2021, Bisaccia took over for HC Jon Gruden after he was fired, and led the Raiders to a 7-6 record, including a 0-1 postseason record.

We will have more on Bisaccia and the Packers as it becomes available.