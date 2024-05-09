Raiders Sign Six Draft Picks Including TE Brock Bowers

The Las Vegas Raiders announced they’ve signed six of their 2024 draft picks, including TE Brock Bowers.

Round Pick Player Pos. Note 1 13 Brock Bowers TE Signed 2 44 Jackson Powers-Johnson C 3 77 Delmar Glaze OT 4 112 Decamerion Richardson CB Signed 5 148 Tommy Eichenberg LB Signed 6 208 Dylan Laube RB Signed 7 223 Trey Taylor S Signed 7 229 M. J. Devonshire CB Signed

Bowers, 21, was a three-year starter at Georgia and won the John Mackey Award for being the best tight end in college football in 2022 and 2023. He was a Unanimous All-American in 2023, first-team All-American honors in 2022, and second-team All-American in 2021. He also earned first-team All-SEC for all three years of his college career. The Raiders used the No. 13 pick in the 2024 draft on Bowers.

The No. 13 overall pick is projected to sign a four-year, $17,768,222 contract that includes a $9,742,343 signing bonus and will carry a $3,230,586 cap figure for the 2024 season. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

Lance Zierlein compares him to George Kittle.

During his college career, Bowers recorded 175 receptions for 2,538 yards (14.5 YPC) and 26 touchdowns, to go along with 19 rushing attempts for 193 yards (10.2 YPC) and five touchdowns.