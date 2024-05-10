Raiders Sign Third-Round OT Delmar Glaze

The Las Vegas Raiders signed third-round OT Delmar Glaze to a rookie contract on Friday, according to Vincent Bonsignore.
Las Vegas has now signed all but one of their picks from the 2024 NFL Draft.
|Round
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|Brock Bowers
|TE
|Signed
|2
|Jackson Powers-Johnson
|C
|3
|Delmar Glaze
|OT
|Signed
|4
|Decamerion Richardson
|CB
|Signed
|5
|Tommy Eichenberg
|LB
|Signed
|6
|Dylan Laube
|RB
|Signed
|7
|Trey Taylor
|S
|Signed
|7
|M.J. Devonshire
|CB
|Signed
Glaze, 21, was a three-year starter at Maryland and earned third-team All-Big Ten honors in 2023.
He’s projected to sign a four-year, $5,865,790 rookie contract that includes a $1,086,028 signing bonus and carries a cap figure of $1,066,507 in 2024.
During his college career, Glaze appeared in 40 games and made 32 starts, including 17 at right tackle and 15 at left tackle.
