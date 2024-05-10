Raiders Sign Third-Round OT Delmar Glaze

The Las Vegas Raiders signed third-round OT Delmar Glaze to a rookie contract on Friday, according to Vincent Bonsignore.

Las Vegas has now signed all but one of their picks from the 2024 NFL Draft.

Round Player Pos. Note 1 Brock Bowers TE Signed 2 Jackson Powers-Johnson C 3 Delmar Glaze OT Signed 4 Decamerion Richardson CB Signed 5 Tommy Eichenberg LB Signed 6 Dylan Laube RB Signed 7 Trey Taylor S Signed 7 M.J. Devonshire CB Signed

Glaze, 21, was a three-year starter at Maryland and earned third-team All-Big Ten honors in 2023.

He’s projected to sign a four-year, $5,865,790 rookie contract that includes a $1,086,028 signing bonus and carries a cap figure of $1,066,507 in 2024.

During his college career, Glaze appeared in 40 games and made 32 starts, including 17 at right tackle and 15 at left tackle.