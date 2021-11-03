Packers Expected To Sign QB Blake Bortles To Practice Squad

Adam Schefter is reporting that veteran QB Blake Bortles is flying to Green Bay with the expectation he will sign to the Packers’ practice squad.

Bortles is expected to be eligible for the Packers’ 53-man roster in time for Sunday’s game against the Chiefs.

This comes shortly after the news that Aaron Rodgers has tested positive for COVID-19 and is out for Week 9.

Green Bay’s also without Kurt Benkert, who tested positive.

Bortles, 29, was taken with the No. 3 overall pick by the Jaguars back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year, $20,654,796 rookie contract when the Jaguars picked up his fifth-year option.

Jacksonville elected to sign Bortles to a three-year, $54 million contract that included $26.5 million guaranteed. However, they cut him loose after signing Nick Foles to a contract a few years ago.

Bortles caught on with the Rams on a one-year, $1 million deal for the 2019 season. He signed on with the Broncos last year and was on and off of their roster before signing on briefly with the Packers this past May.

For his career, Bortles has appeared in 78 games and completed 59.3 percent of his passes for 17,649 yards, 103 touchdowns and 75 interceptions. He also rushed for 1,766 yards and eight touchdowns.