Packers Fear OL Elgton Jenkins Has ACL Tear

Ian Rapoport reports that Packers’ G Elgton Jenkins may have suffered a torn ACL on Sunday against the Vikings. Rapoport adds that Jenkins will undergo an MRI to determine the exact nature of the injury.

Jenkins, 25, was the No. 44 overall pick by the Packers out of Mississippi State. He received the Kent Hull Trophy for the top offensive lineman in Mississippi, was a 2018 First-Team All-American by The Athletic, and a Fourth-Team All-American by Phil Steele.

Jenkins signed a four-year, $6,782,618 rookie contract with the Packers that included a $2,952,812 signing bonus.

In 2021, Jenkins has appeared in and started seven games for the Packers at left guard.