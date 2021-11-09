Packers Fined $300K For COVID Protocol Violations, Aaron Rodgers & Allen Lazard Also Fined

Rob Demovsky of ESPN reports that the NFL has concluded their investigation into the Packers’ handling of the COVID-19 protocols.

According to Demovsky, the Packers are being fined $300,000 for violations of the league’s COVID-19 protocols.

Meanwhile, Packers QB Aaron Rodgers and WR Allen Lazard were each fined $14,650.

Mike Garafolo reports that the fines for Rodgers and Lazard were for attempting a maskless Halloween party that wasn’t sanctioned by the team but the league.

Packers president Mark Murphy issued the following statement regarding the matter:

Rodgers notably did not wear a mask during post-game press conferences or on the sidelines during the preseason.

A source tells Garafolo that there were a few instances of Rodgers and Lazard not wearing a mask inside the facility but the league found the team was otherwise compliant.

It was also made clear to the Packers that any future violations could result in further discipline such as a change in draft position or loss of draft picks.

Rodgers told reporters in August that he was “immunized” but it became clear that this didn’t mean vaccinated after he tested positive for COVID-19 last week and was immediately ruled out for Week 8’s game against the Chiefs.

Reports had said that the NFL was not considering suspending Rodgers for the violations and it appears as though they settled on fines after conducting the investigation.